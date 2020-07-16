LOWVILLE — Food Trucks Fridays are back for another year. However, due to restrictions on social gatherings, the event has been revamped.
“Food Truck Fridays has been successful in bringing the community together,” said event organizer Brittany Davis, executive director of Lewis County Economic Development. “But during this time, we need to be creative, and figure out a way to ‘bring the community together’ while ‘staying apart.’ We are excited to continue in our fourth year of the event with the village take over.”
In the past, people have gathered in droves at the Lewis County Fairgrounds where food trucks, serving a variety of menu choices from snacks, to full meals to desserts, have been set up.
Instead, Food Truck Fridays 2020 will be a village take over event with trucks scattered throughout the village.
There will be 11 food vendors at seven locations during each of the three Friday nights, 4 to 9 p.m. July 31; 4 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28 and Sept. 18.
Lewis County Fairgrounds, 5485 Bostwick St.:
Freeman’s Taffy
Tug Hill Lunchbox — Pulled pork, Philly cheese steak, Gianelli sausage, hamburgers, hot dogs
Dairy Princess Ice Cream (in the Dairy Building)
Tractor Supply, 5710 Number Four Road:
Lamont’s Food Fair — Black Angus burgers, Hofmann hot dogs, sweet sausage
Kim’s Cheesecake on a Stick
Merrell & Merrell Law Office, 7624 N. State St.:
Side Hussle — Authentic Mexican tacos and specialities
Lowville American Legion, 5383 Dayan St.:
Squishy’s BBQ — Smoked brisket, pulled pork, ribs, smoked turkey legs, smoked sauage
Judge’s Quarters Bed & Breakfast, 7485 S. State St.:
Driftwood BBQ — Smoked pulled pork, beef brisket, prime rib, baby-back ribs, specialty burgers
Lowville Farmers Co-op, 5500 Shady Ave.:
Humble Palace — Hamburgers
Skewed Brewing, 5501 Trinity Ave.:
Holy Smokes BBQ — Pulled pork, pulled chicken, beef brisket, ribs, poutine
Brake from the Grind — Soups, salads, sandwiches
Look for the signs announcing where food trucks are located. Patrons must wear face masks and follow social distancing.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/foodtruckfridayslowville/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.