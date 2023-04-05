SYRACUSE — Local athletes were among the more than 60 high school football players honored at the 23rd annual Central New York Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame “Scholar Athlete Awards Ceremony” held at the JMA Wireless Dome, March 26.
Scholar Athlete awards are given to the top academic football players in Section 3 and each receives a small scholarship from the foundation to use next year in college.
Honorees included from Carthage Central School Finnley Wagmer, son of Jason and Heather Wagner.
South Lewis’ Clayton Kraeger, son of Angeline Kraeger and Ronald Kraeger, was awarded the “Michael Bragman” Distinguished American Scholarship. According to his coach, Michael Absolom, Clayton has distinguished himself by demonstrating excellence in the classroom, on the field and as a citizen.
Dalton Myers, the son of Jennifer Premo and Derek Myers, received an IBEW -43 $500 Scholarship at the Scholar-Athlete Awards.
These athletes were commanded for balancing the responsibilities of the classroom and the rigors of playing high school football.
