BARNES CORNERS — Two climbers from Fort Drum were rescued by state forest rangers last month when they couldn’t make it out of the 180-foot shale substrate sides of Inman Gulf in the Tug Hill State Forest.
According to a new release issued by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the call for assistance came in to Ray Brook dispatch at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 16, requesting help for the climbers who became stranded after looking for a waterfall in the area.
Rangers set up a rope rescue system to lower one of the rangers to the climbers, lifting each climber out of the gulf individually.
State police, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, county search and rescue and fire departments from Martinsburg and Copenhagen assisted at the scene.
By 2:20 a.m., the climbers were safe, the first responders had moved on and the scene was clear.
