PINCKNEY — A 20-year-old Fort Drum man was rescued from a gorge at Inman Gulf in the Tug Hill State Forest by state Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers on the afternoon of July 8.
Eight rangers “set up a rope system to retrieve” the hiker, according to a DEC’s ranger activity newsletter, in an operation that took nearly three hours.
There were no reports of injury for the hiker, who was checked by emergency medical technicians of Lewis County Search and Rescue.
The Adams Center and Rodman Fire departments and Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies also assisted with the rescue.
There are a number of hiking trails that go around the rim of Inman Gulf, some with a view of popular Rainbow Falls.
