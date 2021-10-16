LOWVILLE — With early voting starting Oct. 23, candidates are making their final rounds knocking on doors, ensuring their signs are strategically placed and getting their candidacy “out there” as much as possible.
In Lewis County, only two legislative districts have contested races.
District 7
Incumbent Gregory M. Kulzer, of West Lowville, faces Joshua P. Leviker, of Turin, for District 7 legislator. The seat represents the towns of Turin, Martinsburg and Lowville.
This is the second time Mr. Kulzer, on the Voice of the People line, is being challenged by Republican, Conservative and Patriotic Workers party candidate Mr. Leviker.
As a four-term legislator, Mr. Kulzer believes his years of experience and dedication give him a unique opportunity to have an impact on the county Board of Legislators as one of its longest serving members and represent the interests of his district while being mindful of the big picture in the county.
The two accomplishments in his eight years as legislator of which he is most proud are instituting measures that helped the county hospital become solvent after years of financial stress and the completion of the Lewis County Jefferson Community College Education Center.
Mr. Kulzer is active on the broadband committee working to create WiFi hotspots in areas without any broadband access using the county’s COVID-19 stimulus money and is the appointed legislator on the Double Play Community Center board — a project which he believes would benefit the whole county.
In the future, he would like to see the county assist villages and towns with water projects so that “anyone who needs it” will have municipal water, but he doesn’t want to see municipal water taken over by the county.
Acknowledging the importance of recreation to the economy, he would like to see a fund created to help repair town roads with trail permit money and to see more recreation opportunities developed on and around the Black River.
Mr. Kulzer has a private dairy consulting business.
As the mayor of Turin for the past four years, Mr. Leviker said he has worked to bring the community together by restoring popular events like the Fourth of July parade and has been working with the county on cleaning up the Brick Block building fire site in the village center.
He is on the Turin Village Planning Board and is an officer with the Sno Riders snowmobile club and the Lewis County Area Snowmobile Association.
Mr. Leviker worked his way through SUNY Delhi as a farm hand, earning his associate’s degree in construction management. He is an estimator and project manager for Barrett Paving, Syracuse.
Although there were people who encouraged Mr. Leviker to run for legislator, he said it’s his desire to grow and improve motor recreation opportunities that made him want to run.
If he wins the post, he would like to get the board to consider new ideas about the recreation industry, lobby harder for trail-participating landowner compensation at the state level and create a county recreation center with a dedicated employee to promote recreation.
While Mr. Leviker also thinks the Double Play Community Center is an excellent project for Lowville, he would like to explore the possibility of using school facilities dormant in the summer for more localized programming.
Mr. Leviker refers to himself as a hard working, “hands-on type of guy” who wants to listen to the people of his district and make sure everyone understands options and how things work.
DISTRICT 10
In District 10, Bethany Munn, of Talcottville, is running against Jeffrey G. Nellenback, of West Leyden. The seat represents the towns of Lewis and Leyden.
Both Ms. Munn, on the Democratic line, and Mr. Nellenback, Republican, have had busy lives since filing their petitions to run.
Both have considered pulling out of the race at some point but are now determined to give their best to the position if elected.
Mrs. Munn and her husband, James Munn, started Black River Valley Natural creamery in Lyons Falls after moving back to Mr. Munn’s home town. Their focus was to create a business that would bring more opportunities for Lewis County farmers.
She decided to run because she wants to “make an impact on the area.”
In setting up the creamery and engaging with the community through her work on the North Star Food Hub, she learned that many individuals, parents and business owners do not feel they are being heard on the county level. So, as legislator, she plans to make sure that changes.
Mrs. Munn would like to take a look at the laws on the books to see if there are any updates or new perspectives that need to be taken to improve the climate for new businesses while also shining a light on the need for child care and localized community teen centers and activities beyond sports.
In addition to her passion for making a contribution to the area, Mrs. Munn believes that her perspective and experiences from living in places with different services have given her insight into the impact that available opportunities have on quality of life and what priority they take.
Mrs. Munn recently began serving on the Lewis County Health System and Double Play Community Center boards from which she would step down should she be elected.
During the pandemic she returned to her first love, health care, and is currently the director at a small assisted living center in Rome.
Mr. Nellenback is a Christmas tree farmer and has been the fire chief for the West Leyden Volunteer Fire Department for the past 10 years, fighting fires for almost 25 years.
Mr. Nellenback said he was encouraged to run for the position and decided to throw his hat in the ring because he wants to do something for the community.
As part of the county board, he would like to give more support to the Sheriff’s Office and the Emergency Management Department, because as a fire chief, he has a lens into the challenges that can be created by having minimal staffing in those areas.
He also said “it’s not like it used to be,” when everyone in the community knew everyone else. As more new people move into the area with unknown backgrounds, Mr. Nellenback believes more resources need to be allocated to law enforcement.
He would also like to find a way to encourage community involvement and volunteerism.
Mr. Nellenback said he believes there is a lot of positive momentum going on around the county and he’s “not out to change the world, here.”
He wants to continue keeping property taxes low. To give a better budget to some departments, he would advocate for looking at budget areas to cut.
With his business and accounting experience in addition to his fire service, Mr. Nellenback believes he can add value to board decisions.
For his district and across southern Lewis County, Mr. Nellenback would also like to look into complaints about code enforcement and inspections.
Early voting will take place at the Lewis County Board of Elections, 7550 S. State St. For a complete schedule of voting times, visit the county website, lewiscounty.org, or call 315-376-5329.
