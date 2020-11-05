LOWVILLE — Nearing the end of its second construction season, the Five Streets water and sewer infrastructure project is on track to be completed in the spring.
Village Mayor Joseph Beagle said Highlander Construction crews are working this week to lay down a “binder coat” of blacktop over the gravel base on Shady Avenue to make street plowing possible for the winter, but the final “topcoat” paving on that street will be completed in the spring.
“(The project) is coming along pretty good. There’s topcoat on Park and Trinity,” Mr. Beagle said. “But it’s starting to wind down.”
According to Mr. Beagle, work will continue on sidewalks until Thanksgiving week after the Shady Avenue work is completed if weather permits. After this week, there shouldn’t be any more road closures or traffic flow disturbances.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has presented significant challenges for much of the construction industry, Mr. Beagle said the closure of Lowville Academy in the spring because of the health crisis allowed Five Streets to pivot to Shady Avenue and complete it more quickly because of the lack of buses and other traffic in the area.
In addition to the completion of Shady Avenue work next spring, there is a list of tasks that will need to be done by crews, including lawn restoration and the remainder of any sidewalks that are not finished in the next few weeks.
Work along and under Stowe and Water streets was finished last year and Trinity and Park avenues were completed this year.
Mr. Beagle said there were a number of work order changes this season that “improved the project,” but also took more time to initiate.
Overall, the project costs to date have remained within the budget, however initial projections estimated that water-oriented construction would be costlier than that of sewer-end construction.
That has not proven to be the case.
“It’s a matter of flopping the amounts,” Mr. Beagle said. “But the overall budget remains the same.”
According to the minutes for the village’s September board meeting, trustees were informed by Kevin Bamann of GYMO Architecture, Engineering and Land Surveying that it was working with the state Environmental Facilities Corporation to organize the increased funding needed for sewer work and that a bank note, commonly referred to as a BAN, may be needed until the state funding can be secured.
Mr. Beagle said the state Corporation’s approval is needed to spend money that had been earmarked for water-oriented work to be switched to sewer.
The $18.9 million project is upgrading water, sewer and drainage infrastructure along five main village streets.
