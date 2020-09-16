Due to the pandemic shutdown, village elections normally held in March were postponed to Sept. 15.
In Lewis County, elections were held in the villages of Castorland, Copenhagen, Lowville and Turin.
Castorland had 17 people turn out to vote Tuesday. The mayor and all but one of three trustees received all 17 votes. Mervin Moser was re-elected mayor for four years. With 17 votes, Richard Diller, filling a vacancy, was voted in for a three-year term as a trustee. Scott Moshier and Heidi Lehman were each voted in for four-year trustee terms with 17 and 15 votes, respectively. All the village candidates ran unopposed. There were no write-in votes.
Copenhagen had three candidates vying for two open trustee seats. The 101 people casting votes re-elected incumbents Kim Vogt who received 69 votes and Ben Shambo with 58. Casimir Bigda received 24 votes, and write-in candidate Mark Souva received 34.
With 344 voters going to the polls, write-in candidate Charles Terrillion received one of the open trustee seats and incumbent Dan Salmon with 214 votes retained his seat on the Lowville village board. Candidate Michael Leviker received 74 votes and write-in votes were cast for Jake Monnat with 63, and Matt Makuch with 47.
In Turin, Kelly Amidon claimed the trustee seat with 20 votes over Lynnette Parker who had 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.