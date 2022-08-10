Four more charged with felonies in Lewis County meth sting

Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — A 15-month methamphetamine investigation by the Lewis County Drug Task Force has yielded felony drug charges for four Port Leyden residents.

According to the news release on the charges included in a sealed grand jury indictment opened by Judge Daniel R. King in county court on Wednesday, the four were charged in addition to a Lowville resident who was charged last week for allegedly having a weapon and about two grams of meth.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.