LOWVILLE — A 15-month methamphetamine investigation by the Lewis County Drug Task Force has yielded felony drug charges for four Port Leyden residents.
According to the news release on the charges included in a sealed grand jury indictment opened by Judge Daniel R. King in county court on Wednesday, the four were charged in addition to a Lowville resident who was charged last week for allegedly having a weapon and about two grams of meth.
Tyler J. Moroughan, 20, of State Route 26 in Lowville, was indicted on two counts each of third-degree sale of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, in addition to the felony possession charge and misdemeanors for possession of a weapon and using drug paraphernalia levied against him on Aug. 1 from a warranted search.
The indictment also contained fifth-degree felony sale and possession charges for Lucas W. Dafoe, 32, of Moose River Road and Paul D. Dafoe Jr., 21, of Canal Street.
Ashley M. Galarneau, 31, of Galarneau Drive and Travis B. Weber, 38, of East Main Street, both received the fifth-degree drug possession and sale charges while Mr. Weber was additionally charged with a felony weapon possession for allegedly having brass knuckles and a misdemeanor drug possession charge for allegedly having “a small amount of methamphetamine.”
All five people were arraigned in Lewis County Court and released “pending further court action” according to the news release.
The investigation is ongoing.
The county Drug Task Force consists of members of the sheriff’s office, the district attorney’s office and the Lowville Village Police Department.
