DIANA — Four teen girls have each been charged with a felony for allegedly vandalizing a town of Diana cemetery.
A 13-year-old Harrisville girl and three 14-year-old girls from Natural Bridge were each charged with felony first-degree cemetery desecration causing damage greater than $250.
The vandalism was reported on the morning of Oct. 11, but the charges were filed against the four in Carthage on Oct. 29.
The incident occurred at the Blanchard Cemetery in the town of Diana, according to Trooper Jack L. Keller. public information officer for state police Troop D.
About 20 headstones were damaged or tipped over.
The cost of the vandalism is still in the process of being estimated, Trooper Keller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.