Lewis Co. DA seeks 5th term

Moser

LOWVILLE — Lewis County District Attorney Leanne K. Moser will be seeking reelection in November for her fifth term.

As she completes her 16th year in office and 26 years as a prosecutor, Ms. Moser is reflective about the many changes in criminal justice over the years “from Raise the Age to Bail Reform” and the new discovery laws that increased the demands on prosecutors to provide all evidence against someone to their defense attorneys in a relatively short timeframe.

