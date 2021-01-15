PORT LEYDEN — A Port Leyden man was issued multiple charges in three towns after leading Lewis County sheriff’s deputies on a lengthy chase that ended in a fourth town.
Michael T. Sullivan, 23, of Kelpytown Road, was charged Wednesday with unlawfully fleeing a police officer, criminal possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors, as well as a number of traffic violations.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to stop Mr. Sullivan on Pine Grove Road in the town of Greig at about 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday because they believed the plates on the 2009 Ford Fusion he was driving were “switched.”
Mr. Sullivan did not stop and allegedly led the officers on what was at times a high speed chase through the towns of Greig, Martinsburg and Watson.
After leaving the Fusion at the Beaches Bridge Trailer Park on Number Four Road in the town of Lowville, Mr. Sullivan reportedly attempted to continue the chase on foot, but he was caught a short time later, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver was issued with tickets returnable at a later date to courts in all three towns involved in the chase.
Lowville police officers, state troopers and Kafline’s Towing assisted deputies.
