LOWVILLE — Basic personnel protective gear including hand sanitizer and masks will be available for farmers and their employees free of charge.
Hand sanitizer in two ounce or one gallon containers and face masks will be available for pick-up at the Lewis County Cornell Cooperative Extension at the county Education Center, 7395 East Rd., on May 27 between 12:30 and 4 p.m. by making an appointment in advance.
Any production farm, farm stands, greenhouses, community supported agriculture stands and u-pick operations are encouraged to sign-up.
According to a news release from the Extension which partnered with the state Department of Agriculture for the distribution, they hope the supplies will “benefit the health and safety of [farmers] and farm employees.”
The distribution is part of the countywide effort by Public Health, the Extension and county government to help keep COVID-19 numbers low.
Direct contact farm delivery may be possible.
To sign-up, farmers can call the Extension at 315-376-5270 or email lewis@cornell.edu.
