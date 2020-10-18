LOWVILLE — Although James M. Freeman has made his last batch of taffy, his legacy will live on.
For more than 125 years, the Freeman family has been involved in the sweet business of making taffy, which mainly been has sold it at the Lewis County Fair.
The original taffy “Ryan’s Warm Taffy” stand at the fairgrounds was built in 1985 by the owners of a candy store in downtown Lowville.
The late Mr. Freeman’s grandfather, Lester Freeman, whose sister had married one of the stand’s owners, went to work there and became known for his skillful flair at pulling and “throwing” taffy by hand. James Freeman’s father, Beryl, the late commissioner of the Lewis County Social Services Department, was 16 when he began selling taffy at the stand. The Freeman family took control of the operation of the stand in 1952.
With the Lewis County Fair cancelled last summer due to the pandemic, people were wondering where they were going to get taffy, said Mr. Freeman’s youngest son, Shawn.
“Dad want to make it. It was what he was born into same as I was,” the younger Mr. Freeman said. “We went two or three times to the farmers market (Lowville Farm and Craft Market) and to the Food Truck Fridays.”
“Jim said people are going to want their taffy,” Christine A. Freeman said of her husband. “It went well — people were lined up at the truck. I’m glad we did it. He (Jim) would come and visit with people.”
“He went to the farmers market to see the people and visit,” said Mr. Freeman of his father. “That’s what he loved the most — no matter how sick or tired he was, he was there to visit people.”
Freeman Taffy is also sold at Lowville Producers, Lowville, and seasonally at Burrville Cider Mill.
Mrs. Freeman recalled the last time the family made taffy prior to Mr. Freeman’s Oct. 8 death.
“He came down and asked if there was anything he could do to help,” she said. “I think he was pleased it was in good hands.”
The family business will continue.
“It’s a tradition,” said Mrs. Freeman. “Everyone has grown up with it — the children and the grandchildren as they were old enough to help — were all part of making or selling. It’s who we are — we can’t not be there.”
As the late Mr. Freeman had done, family members were recruited into making taffy, taking on more difficult jobs as they aged. The Freeman family includes their children and their spouses, Heather and John Reed, Scott and Lori Freeman and Shawn and Teresa Freeman along with five grandchildren.
Mrs. Freeman added community members have also grown up with the sweet treat with people often returning to the area fair week to get the taffy.
The younger Mr. Freeman said he will miss his father who “always knew the answers” especially about making taffy and who was “always just around the corner and willing to help.”
“He was organized and particular about how things were kept, traits I inherited,” said Mr. Freeman of his father.
He will also be missed in the community.
“The fair board and fair goers are going to miss Jim,” Douglas Hanno, Lewis County Fair Board president, said. “It will continue but it won’t be the same. But they are a great family and will do just fine.”
“We’ll be at the fair,” said Shawn Freeman. “We’ve always done it. Dad would want us there. We wouldn’t be able to not do it.”
The late Mr. Freeman was co-founder of Lewis County Christmas Sharing Program.
“It was near and dear to him,” Mrs. Freeman said noting her father-in-law had inspired him to start the organization to have a “combined effort” to help people during the holidays.
Memorials in Mr. Freeman’s name may be made to: Lewis County Christmas Sharing, c/o Lowville Food Pantry, 7646 Forest Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367. www.sundquistfh.com.
