CONSTABLEVILLE — Firefighters saved a family’s home on Friday when a blaze destroyed the nearby garage and its contents.
A member of the Weiler family called 911 at about 12:30 p.m. because its garage was on fire, according to the Lewis County fire report issued late afternoon the same day.
When Constable Fire Department volunteers arrived at 2076 Fish Creek Rd., “the garage was fully involved.”
Although the garage was described as being “in close proximity” to the home, firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading. Although the cold temperatures and strong winds made containing the fire more challenging, the home only sustained heat damage to the siding, the report said.
Turin and West Leyden volunteer fire departments assisted at the scene.
There were no injuries.
The building is insured and an investigation continues into the cause of the blaze.
