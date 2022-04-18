LOWVILLE — It’s a tradition for the Friends of Lewis County Hospice to present a physically large ceremonial check in a large dollar amount to the Lewis County Health System to help cover the costs of providing Hospice services to county residents.
In an official ceremony on Monday, the fundraising organization outdid itself by upping last year’s donation by $25,000, to $150,000.
“Today is an incredibly important day for us,” said health system Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer, speaking of the great partnership and cooperation between Friends, the Hospice team and the health system. “This is an incredible gift. It’s made more generous by the fact that the gifts of Friends of Lewis County Hospice over the past four years has totaled almost half a million dollars. With friends like these we can meet the needs of the community.”
The donation was made from the group’s general fund, which is carefully managed to grow year over year while annual fundraising activities ensure that the fund is constantly replenished. The general fund is also used to help people who are not insured get hospice services if they need them.
“We’ve invested and have been very grateful for assistance from the community,” said the Friends of Hospice President Joanne S. Dicob. “When Jerry told us how much it cost to run Hospice last year, we couldn’t match it, but we could give a good check. We haven’t always been able to do this, but we are very grateful to be able to do it now.”
Mrs. Dicob said that community support via donations and estate bequests also helped to make the larger contribution possible.
Like with most organizations, COVID-19 had made the Friends’ traditional fundraising events more challenging in their original form for the past two years, so members of Friends have had to come up with alternative forms of their scheduled fundraising events.
Normally the largest fundraiser of the year is the Epicurean Delight, which traditionally involved a number of restaurants around the county creating and donating their most delicious dishes displayed for attendees to meander around the room, sampling as they go. The day would also hold a live auction of donated items.
This year, however, because of the economic and staffing challenges most restaurants are facing due to the pandemic and a number of fundraisers around the county for individuals battling illness, Mrs. Dicob said their normal plan did not make sense this year.
“I couldn’t ask restaurants to donate food for the event the way everything has been going for them. I just couldn’t,” she said, and with so many people needing help, “We just feel we can do (our event) at a lower scale to help.”
As a result, the Epicurean Delight this year will consist of a buffet-style meal with turkey, ham and a number of sides including mashed potatoes, tossed salad and cupcakes for dessert from 3 to 6 p.m. May 1 at the Lowville Elks Lodge.
The Atkinson Family Bluegrass Band will perform for the first hour of the event followed by the buffet. A number of craftsman-made items will be raffled along with golf passes and gift cards for dinners at area restaurants and a 50/50 draw.
About 100 tickets have been purchased already, but Mrs. Dicob said they are hoping to get more people to come support Hospice’s work.
Tickets are being sold in advance for a $40 donation. No tickets will be available at the door because the meal is being made based on the number of tickets sold in advance.
For more information or to order tickets, call Mary Ingersoll at 315-783-3803 by the end of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.