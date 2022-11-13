LOWVILLE — Lewis County landowners with property along the railroad tracks north of Lowville did not hold back during Wednesday evening’s public information session on the county’s potential $2.5 million purchase of approximately 30 miles of railway for a rails-to-trails project.

Although some of those who made comments or asked questions out of the more than 100 people in attendance Wednesday night in the Lowville Academy High School auditorium were able to communicate their objections, fears and frustrations with relative calm, many were confrontational or raised their voices angrily to the county board and administration on stage.

