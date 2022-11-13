LOWVILLE — Lewis County landowners with property along the railroad tracks north of Lowville did not hold back during Wednesday evening’s public information session on the county’s potential $2.5 million purchase of approximately 30 miles of railway for a rails-to-trails project.
Although some of those who made comments or asked questions out of the more than 100 people in attendance Wednesday night in the Lowville Academy High School auditorium were able to communicate their objections, fears and frustrations with relative calm, many were confrontational or raised their voices angrily to the county board and administration on stage.
“It was not pleasant for sure, but I understand the farmers and the adjacent land owners’ issues,” said county board Chairman Lawrence L. Dolhof in a follow-up interview on Thursday. “I understand that they’ve been using this land (the railway corridors) like it’s theirs for 60 years at this point and they don’t want to see any change ... we want to work them as much as possible. We will try to make everyone as comfortable with this as we possibly can.”
He added that ultimately the board must base its decisions on what they believe will benefit the county as a whole while trying to minimize any negative impact.
For Joann Dicob — a New Bremen landowner who has been one of the most outspoken people in opposition to the purchase and rails-to-trails project — the public information session did nothing to address her concerns or change her mind.
“They had no answers. They don’t know how much it’s going to cost. They don’t know how they’re going to protect us,” she said in an interview on Saturday. “I don’t know what else, how else, to get through to them. We got 400 signatures (on our opposition petition) in six days. Two hundred (anti-rail trail) signs (were) put out. I just don’t know when they’re going to start listening to what the taxpayers want.”
During County Manager Ryan M. Piche’s presentation for the first 15 minutes of the meeting, he gave detailed reasons and supportive statistics, funding sources, information about the purchase from GVT if it is approved, an overview of the trails project and how it will proceed.
Some of the largest issues raised previously by landowners were also addressed.
Mr. Piche said that because the county, like all other north country counties, has a rapidly aging population which will result in more retirees and senior citizens than working-age people and further population decline if it continues. He said creating projects like rails to trails that appeal to younger generations can help to retain and attract young families.
If nothing is done, tax rates will increase and services potentially decrease because the tax base will erode over time, he said.
Other reasons included:
— Growing the recreational tourism industry for economic development which has been improving the county’s tax base through higher property values and increased sales tax;
— Creating outdoor exercise opportunities for residents to improve their physical and mental health in light of recent public health data that the county has the highest obesity and suicide rates in the state and higher-than-average heart disease and high blood pressure rates;
— The majority of the county support it based on the JCC Center of Community Studies’ county wide community surveys in 2019 and 2022 that found between 74% and 87% of residents responded positively to every question regarding increasing trails in the county, including 82% for Rails to Trails conversions.
Mr. Piche, Mr. Dolhof and County Attorney Joan A. McNichol answered questions from attendees during the two-hour live-streamed gathering.
More than 75% of the approximately 25 commenters spoke in opposition to the purchase and project raising concerns that included:
— Trespassing by trail users especially, but not limited to, ATV and snowmobile riders with a reputation for going off trails onto private land;
— Trail users leaving litter behind;
— Homeless people pitching tents on the trail;
— Safety and security risks for trail users and those with trail-adjacent property without enough law enforcement for existing trails in the county;
— Liability risks if trail users trespass and get hurt or cause damage while on adjacent private land;
— Usability of the tracks for trails because of disrepair or, in the wetland area of the tracks, the heavy presence of black flies and insects;
— Preserving the railway for future industrial use;
— Money from scrapping the steel rails will be less than the $1.4 million anticipated and will just cover the cost of pulling and disposing of the ties;
— Preference for using the money to bring in a new industrial base or build infrastructure to attract an industry, support existing trails including expanding law enforcement or for a community center.
People affiliated with the Railway Historical Society of Northern New York in Croghan said they want access to all of the rails north of Lowville for the rail bike rides and scenic train they have been saying were in the works for more than 10 years, as they did during the 2012 debate on the same project.
Museum manager Laurie A. Halladay said the stretch of track they currently use from Croghan to Beaver Falls for speeder car and occasional rail bike rides is not enough.
Four people spoke in favor of the county’s purchase, including Cheryl P. Chartrand, wife of Legislator Richard A. Chartrand, who shared a brief account of being severely injured when she was hit by a tractor trailer while riding her bicycle in the town of Greig in 2017. She had driven there to ride because of the wide road shoulders.
Like the other project supporters, she also spoke about creating a safe corridor for people — especially children — to walk and ride their bicycles.
The lack of law enforcement on existing trails came up multiple times, with Mr. Piche and Mr. Dolhof telling those gathered it is Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli who decides if any deputies will be scheduled for recreation patrol.
Mrs. Dicob countered that she was told by the sheriff that he hasn’t been budgeted a new deputy position by the board since 2014.
“Our frustrations with enforcement are well known in the public but... I think that there would be an openness to hiring more full-time deputies if we could get some sort of assurance that they would be used for this particular purpose because our position is quite simply we don’t see the data that supports increasing the need of officers out on the roads (with the county’s low crime rate),” said the legislator for Mrs. Dicob’s district, Ian W. Gilbert, in an interview on Thursday. “There’s always going to be some crime, but you kind of hit a minimum where any additional police really aren’t going to make that much of a difference.”
It is a situation, however, he believes impacts how rails to trails should be handled.
“I really don’t think that we should further burden ourselves when it comes to ATV and snowmobile trails until we have a long term solution to the problem of the patrols,” said Mr. Gilbert, suggesting the board should “start them all off as non-motorized with the potential that some could be shifted to motorized down the road. We really can’t open up more trails as it is without dealing with this patrol issue.”
From the perspective of ruling out motorized recreation for the new trails due to the reputation ATV and snowmobile riders have for going off trails and causing damage to private property raised by the public, Mr. Dolhof advocated for the opposite approach in an interview prior to the information session.
“I don’t see the harm in trying the motorized scope inclusive with it (the trail) and then backing away from it (motorized rec use) if it doesn’t work. If it ends up that there are non-motorized sections, I’m fine with that,” he said. “I’m a gray area person. I’m not a black and white person and I’m willing to make changes and tweak things as time goes on with whatever we’re talking about. I don’t want to exclude any opportunity until it becomes obvious that it needs to be done.”
Generally, the county plans to make decisions to allow motorized recreation or not on the multi-use trails section by section, working with the communities.
“It’s tough when you’re a public official to try to convey to people that you really do care about what’s best for your constituents when your constituents are in such stark disagreement with you,” Mr. Gilbert said, adding he wished could tell people, “Even though you don’t agree with me, just know that I represent many different people with many different interests and I am trying to balance what is best and ultimately exercise independent judgment, but I realize and recognize it can come across as if we’re not listening.”
Mr. Gilbert is the chairman of the General Services Committee which will decide in their Tuesday meeting at the Lewis County Court House in the second floor legislative board room at 1 p.m. whether or not to move the rail purchase forward to the full board’s vote next month.
