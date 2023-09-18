Fuel Our Vets Fundraiser underway

LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912 is conducting fundraising for the second annual “Fueling Our Vets” program. In its inaugural year, the program awarded six home heating vouchers to veterans, totaling $2,100.
This program The brainchild of Auxiliary Junior Vice President Stacy Bourgeois, this year through a variety of fundraising efforts, it is expected that more than $8,000 will be awarded. The final fundraising effort is underway right now, and will culminate at the end of September when the October Hunter’s Delight calendar will commence. Each day in October, a name will be drawn and that day’s prize will be awarded to the lucky winner. All prizes are listed on the calendars and include hunting related items — such as a trail cam and tree stand along with gift certificates from area businesses. There will be drawings for two gun on Oct. 15 and Oct. 31.
“We just could not do this without the tremendous support of our members and local community businesses,” said Mrs. Bourgeois.
Calendars are available at the post, 7744 W. State St. for $10 apiece. Venmo is also available. Stop into the Post or call 315-376-2733 to pirchase a calendar.
All veterans and active duty service members that have home heating costs are eligible to sign up for free, once per day, starting Thursday, Nov. 9, for the fuel voucher drawing which will take place at 6 p.m. Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11. A full day of activities is planned for Veterans Day at the local Post. An eat-in spaghetti dinner will be served 1—5 p.m., free for veterans and active duty service members, $8 for all others. Debbie Snyder will be entertaining in the main ballroom, 2-5 p.m. The Central New York band Broken Rule will play 7—10 p.m., also free for veterans and active duty service members, $6 admission for everyone else. Broken Rule plays classic rock and new and old country and recently opened for Chris Cagle at the Oneida County Fair. In addition, there will be door prizes and 50/50 drawings throughout the day.
Many of our youth will be helping with the spaghetti dinner. Anyone else wishing to volunteer to help Is encouraged to contact the post. Membership applications will also be available for the post and the auxiliary.
“This promises to be an exciting event, designed to honor and assist our veterans, who have given so much for all of us,” said Mrs. Bourgeois. “Many thanks to them and to all for their continued service and support.”
