Fuel Our Vets Fundraiser underway

Lewis County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912 Auxiliary Junior Vice President Stacy Bourgeois poses with a sign concerning the upcoming Veterans Day activities and a thanks to the event’s sponsors. Photo provided

LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912 is conducting fundraising for the second annual “Fueling Our Vets” program. In its inaugural year, the program awarded six home heating vouchers to veterans, totaling $2,100.

This program The brainchild of Auxiliary Junior Vice President Stacy Bourgeois, this year through a variety of fundraising efforts, it is expected that more than $8,000 will be awarded. The final fundraising effort is underway right now, and will culminate at the end of September when the October Hunter’s Delight calendar will commence. Each day in October, a name will be drawn and that day’s prize will be awarded to the lucky winner. All prizes are listed on the calendars and include hunting related items — such as a trail cam and tree stand along with gift certificates from area businesses. There will be drawings for two gun on Oct. 15 and Oct. 31.

