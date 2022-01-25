BOONVILLE — Recent support from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation will help the village of Boonville continue its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program along with completing a safe pathway and purchasing flags.
A $2,200 grant will enable the purchase of equipment and materials for volunteers to continue the program in collaboration with the village. For several years, the village has offered the tax program free to residents with basic income-tax filing needs. Certified volunteers offer their time and expertise to help citizens complete the annual filings. Program volunteers completed between 250 and 300 returns last year.
A $3,500 grant will help the village complete a walking trail that connects the downtown district to a local grocery store. The pathway will allow residents to avoid traffic and safely reach the store. Boonville’s lone downtown grocery store closed in 2019. The Sawyer Community Fund grant assisted with purchase of remaining stone and bridge and decking materials to finish the path.
A $1,500 award will help the village acquire five large American flags that will be raised and featured on an 80-foot flagpole at Little Village Park in the center of downtown.
The awards are among 11 made this year from the Sawyer Community Fund to support programs and projects that broadly impact the quality of life for area residents.
The Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund was established in 2018 as a geographicspecific fund to support programs, projects and initiatives that broadly impact and enhance the quality of life in Boonville, Constableville and Westernville in perpetuity. The Sawyers were passionate about the quality of life in their community. Through the community fund, the Sawyer family established a lasting charitable resource that will positively impact these communities forever.
The application for the next grant cycle for funding from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund will be available in February.
