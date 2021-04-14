LOWVILLE — Town and village nonprofit organizations have an opportunity to gain a grant provided through funding by a former Lewis County judge, the late George R. Davis.
“Judge Davis devoted his life to the Lowville area, working in the legal field as an advocate for people in the community he genuinely loved. We are honored to steward his legacy,” said Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director.
After Mr. Davis’ death in 2010, the charitable fund in his honor became active, according to a news release on the grant.
This year, like last, up to $15,000 is available to 501c3-classified organizations.
Applications can now be filed online through the foundation’s recently created portal, the Grant Lifecycle Manager, found on its website. Winners will be announced at the foundation’s June quarterly meeting.
Five projects were awarded grants last year including Double Play Community Sports Center for a youth enrichment program; the town of Lowville to be used for the restoration of historical gravestones at two cemeteries; the Volunteer Transportation Center to help support the volunteer drivers serving the town and village; scholarships for Lowville-area youth for the Longhouse Council of the Boy Scouts of America; and additional equipment for the Maple Ridge Center Snow Park owned by the Adirondack Mennonite Camping Association.
The Northern New York Community Foundation administrates the George R. Davis Fund for Lowville.
The deadline for grant proposal consideration is 5 p.m. on April 23.
For more information about the grant guidelines, the George R. Davis Fund for Lowville or how to apply, contact Assistant Director Max DelSignore by email at max@nnycf.org or by phone at 315-782-7110.
Application information can also be found at www.nnycf.org/grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.