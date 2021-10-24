LOWVILLE — Volunteers from the Lowville Food Pantry will be taking over a local vineyard from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29, for the Haunting of the Tug Hill Vineyard fundraiser. There will be live music, a wine-and-dine menu, raffles, door prizes and a prize for best costume. There is no cover charge or reservations needed for this adults-only event, at 4501 Yancey Road.
