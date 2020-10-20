LOWVILLE — The Lowville Food Pantry, 5502 Trinity Ave., is hosting a Chinese auction and is soliciting local artwork to sell.
Viewing of the baskets and ticket purchases at 15 for $5 will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Masks and social distancing are required. Prizes will be drawn at 6 p.m. Saturday. No prizes will be distributed on the day of the auction due to health restrictions.
Those wishing to donate baskets or other items may call 315-376-7431.
The food pantry is asking local artists and artisans to donate artwork or crafts in order to sell the work to benefit the food pantry building fund.
For more information, call Daniel Taylor at 315-376-7431 or deliver items to 7646 Forest Ave.
