LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Youth Bureau Advisory Board has announced the availability of funds to be used to support positive programs or activities for young people in the county.
A total of up to $12,000 is available in 2022 County Project funds.
Suggested ideas for the use of these funds include school/community group activities related to youth, social/emotional development programs, team building activities or prevention awareness activities. The funds cannot be used to support salaries.
The 2021 allocation funds included:
• $1.070 to United Prevention — UP! — Coalition of Lewis County to support a photo voice/photo story project;
• $550 to Lowville Free Library for the Story Walk project;
• $3,380 to Mountain View Prevention for SPORT and Too Good for Violence programs at summer recreation.
Receiving Youth Development Funds:
• $1,000 to Beaver River Recreation Program for Beaver Falls Beach;
• $22,399 to Mountain View Prevention for prevention counseling program.
Applications are welcome from all sectors of the community and must be sent electronically to Deanna.Edick@dfa.state.ny.us by April 29. The program narrative should include a summary of the proposed program; description of activities to be funded; number of youth to be served; expected outcomes of the program; and program budget.
For more information, call Lewis County Youth Bureau Director Deanna Edick at 315-376-5746.
The Youth Bureau Advisory Board was established and created by the county Board of Legislators in 1997.
According to its website, the board serves as an advisory board rather than a policy-making board.
The board is made up of members from government, non-government, and student representatives from each Lewis County school district. The role of the Youth Bureau Advisory Board is to make recommendations to legislators and county departments regarding the provision of services to youth in the county.
