WATERTOWN — The North Central Zone of the Retired Educators of New York in partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation has announced the winners of two $1,000 Scholarships for Future Educators for 2023.
The winners are Mackenzie L. Ples and Courtney J. Kerley.
Mackenzie, the daughter of Kathleen and Philip Ples, is a graduating senior at Lowville Academy and Central School. She plans to study at LeMoyne College and to major in elementary education.
Courtney, the daughter of Jennifer and Michael Kerley, is a graduating senior at Lyme Central School. She plans to attend St. Lawrence University majoring in secondary education in math.
Members of the North Central Zone of RENY, formerly New York State Retired Teachers Association, are retired educators who encourage and support current and future educators. If you would like to make a contribution to the NCZ scholarship fund, you may do so by contacting the Northern New York Community Foundation at 315-782-7110 or John Gaffney, Scholarship Chairperson, at 315-782-5834. If you are interested in becoming a member of RENY, contact Jackie Maloney at jcqlnmaloney@gmail.com.
A Scholarship Luncheon to introduce the two honorees will be held Tuesday, June 27 at the Ramada Inn, 6300 Arsenal St. Registration and social time will start at 10 a.m. followed by a brief business meeting.
Michael Comet, award winning science teacher from South Lewis Central School, will be the featured speaker. Mr. Comet is a 2020 Hudson-Kramer Award winner for Educational Professionals. He will acquaint the audience with a bee hive observation project.
Registration forms for the luncheon will be mailed to members. Paid reservations are due by Tuesday, June 20. Any retired educator or school staff retiree who is not yet a member of RENY is welcome to attend.
