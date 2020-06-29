LOWVILLE — A utility pole was partially pulled over near the Lewis County Solid Waste and Recycling Facility gate off State Route 26 at about 3 p.m. Monday.
One of the rear doors on the garbage truck, owned by Shue Brothers, is open and appears to be hooked on the wires.
According to the National Grid website, a crew is at the site and power should be restored by 8:45 p.m.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s department is on the scene.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.