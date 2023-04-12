Getting ready for Easter

LOWVILLE — In support of the children’s Easter Party of the 3-10th General Services Aviation Brigade of the 10th Mountain Combat Aviation Brigade, the Lowville American Legion Family filled 816 plastic Easter eggs with candy. Assisting in the project were members of the ARC of Oneida–Lewis County and United Cerebral Palsy on March 23.
“The Lowville American Legion Family has a long history with the 3-10 dating back to 2016,” said American Legion commander C. Lee Hinkleman. “They help us hang American flags and banners in the village, work at the Cream Cheese Festival, clean veterans’ gravesites, do various projects at the legion and assist at the Lowville Food Pantry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.