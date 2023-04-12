Getting ready for Easter

Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division from Fort Drum joined with members of the American Legion Post 162, the Arc and United Cerebral Palsy to fill Easter eggs for a future event. Photo provided

LOWVILLE — In support of the children’s Easter Party of the 3-10th General Services Aviation Brigade of the 10th Mountain Combat Aviation Brigade, the Lowville American Legion Family filled 816 plastic Easter eggs with candy. Assisting in the project were members of the ARC of Oneida–Lewis County and United Cerebral Palsy on March 23.

“The Lowville American Legion Family has a long history with the 3-10 dating back to 2016,” said American Legion commander C. Lee Hinkleman. “They help us hang American flags and banners in the village, work at the Cream Cheese Festival, clean veterans’ gravesites, do various projects at the legion and assist at the Lowville Food Pantry.”

