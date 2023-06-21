LOWVILLE — Lewis County’s District 4, which will add part of the town of Lowville to New Bremen starting on Jan. 1 according to the new district lines created last year, has two Republicans seeking the GOP line in November during Tuesday’s primary.
Candidates Ian W. Gilbert and Barry D. Lyndaker shared some of their perspectives on the Rails to Trails project, economic development and finances.
IAN W. GILBERT, 34
LIVES IN: New Bremen
EDUCATION: Penn State University Dickinson School of Law, Carlisle, Penn.
Queens University, Kingston, Ontario - Bachelor’s in political science and history
EXPERIENCE: District 4 Legislator, 4 years
General Services Committee Chairperson
Private Practice Attorney
The Conboy Group Law Firm, 4 years
Merrill and Merrill Law Firm, 1 year
PROUDEST ACCOMPLISHMENT
“The building projects (including the Department of Social Services building renovations, a new highway garage, renovations on the old highway garage and an addition on the Department of Motor Vehicles building.) When I came on the board in 2019, that was the biggest issue the county was facing — an inability to move forward on the building projects — and we had a pressing need with a lot of our structures and I think the biggest achievement for us was to get a consensus on the board, review the projects and execute a plan,” said Mr. Gilbert.
ON SPENDING
“It’s true that we’ve spent a lot of money on these projects. I think fiscal responsibility isn’t just about doing nothing or resting on our laurels. I think fiscal responsibility is recognizing that sometimes you have to execute a plan when it’s time.
“If you look at the situation we had with our Department of Social Services building where we had to actually evacuate the building a couple of times because the boilers couldn’t keep up with the heat demands in the winter time. The issues with the highway garage that the bay doors weren’t wide enough. At the jail there were many things that needed to be done — the floors were falling apart, the windows were leaking. I think fiscal responsibility means that when you have the resources and the need, you have to move forward and execute the plan.” he said.
“The way that we did it was actually the most fiscally responsible way to do it. The fact that we did it all at once actually saved the taxpayers a lot of money because we could bid them all as single projects instead of doing each one piecemeal and we locked it all in at a low interest rate. All of those things were fiscally responsible and very favorable for the public,” added Mr. Gilbert.
ON DEBT
“We’re at about a third of what our debt capacity could be. Our auditors encouraged us to take on these bonds when the interest rates were low and we actually get a better return on our investments than we pay in interest on the bond (for the construction projects.) This was the right time to move forward with these debts and fiscally we are in very good condition. We just had a positive audit and we have a good fund balance if we run into issues down the road.”
In spite of all the projects that we’re doing, we had a $3 million surplus last year and we did that without having to raise our sales tax rate or our property tax rate.
RAILS TO TRAILS
Mr. Gilbert said that while county-wide polling indicated widespread support for the project that will convert the rail corridor from Lowville to Carthage in to some form of recreational trail, that is not the case in District 4 “who are most impacted. They may have trails running near their homes or through their farms and that’s why I’ve been a supporter of doing as much non-motorized recreation as possible.”
He added that many of the property owner complaints are legitimate and he believes there are ways to alleviate some of the issues like putting up posted signs at the county’s expense, installing fencing and “making sure we’re not dealing with trespassing.”
The next step in determining the best possible use section by section, he said, will be to ensure the property owners and other stakeholders are part of the discussion and have an opportunity to “come forward and speak.”
“When we first got into this project, I looked at Rail to Trail projects that have been done in other parts of the state and they always start out as controversial with the same legitimate concerns being raised,” Mr. Gilbert said. “In general, it seems as though once they’re actually in place people come around to liking them and appreciating them and I’m hoping we can get to that point.”
HUMAN SERVICES PROJECTS
“There are homeless people in Lewis County, that is the reality. There are people who have substance abuse problems. There are people who are in difficult situations. Whether or not we proceed with some kind of facility where they can go, that’s going to continue to be a very real presence in Lewis County,” said Mr. Gilbert.
He said there is currently not a consensus as to what and where the emergency and long term housing project should be in response to public feedback, but that the issue needs to be addressed as otherwise, it will end up being dealt with in court system with people getting arrested which will also cost county taxpayers money but not address the issues.
“I’m supportive of the initiative as long as we are doing it for the right reasons and I think we can be a little bit more modest with our budget, too.”
WHAT’S NEXT
If Mr. Gilbert is reelected, he will continue his work examining the possibility of justice court consolidation in the county, “trying to improve the way we administer justice and make things less burdensome on the towns and villages.”
Mr. Gilbert said he is looking into hiring the Tug Hill Commission to evaluate existing courts for opportunities to combine courts in towns and villages near to each other so they would have a unified court with one judge, one clerk in one building that would serve multiple municipalities.
He said it will help to cut costs and simplify the service. They are also looking into a centralized arraignment system which has had support from the Fifth Judicial District.
BARRY D. LYNDAKER, 53
LIVES IN: Lowville
EDUCATION: Beaver River Central High School
EXPERIENCE: Business owner — small engine shop, rental cabins
Sevenson Environmental — equipment operator/superintendent, 15 years
Former logger
WHY RUN FOR LEGISLATOR
Frustration over the Rails to Trails project and its handling led Mr. Lyndaker to the conclusion that he had to “try to do something” about it. That something turned out to be running for office.
“When I was told … in September that the Rails to Trails was a done deal and then they hold that meeting at the school, to me, if you’re going to say it was a done deal don’t hold the meeting if you want to give people a thought that maybe they can change something,” he said. “I think we need clarity in government and to me that’s not being clear about stuff. As a legislator, I would never do something like that. If it’s that way, it’s that way. If it’s wrong, it’s wrong. If it’s right, it’s right.”
RAILS TO TRAILS
Mr. Lyndaker does not believe the information provided by the county about perceptions of the Rails to Trails project.
A Jefferson Community College Center for Community Studies survey of a weighted sampling of county-wide residents found that 85% of people in the county are in favor of the project which did not seem right to Mr. Lyndaker.
He did an informal poll of his own, reaching out to 579 Republicans in District 4, 250 of whom completed and returned the survey.
“The poll I took said 75% are against it,” Mr. Lyndaker said, wondering why his results were so different from JCC’s. He acknowledged that his poll was a straight questionnaire specific to district Republicans, not county wide. He did not use a weighting system to ensure the responses mirror the demographics of the district population.
Mr. Lyndaker said he is not anti-tourism, but he doesn’t think the rails project is the right way to do it and he believes the money that will be spent on it could be better used, especially because he believes the cleanup up the tracks will cost millions based on his experience in environmental cleanup services.
“I don’t think it’s time for it right now. We need jobs. We need to help the farmers because Kraft could go away. We’re already dumping milk and that is sad,” he said.
ON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Mr. Lyndaker agrees with the approach to economic development being focused on small businesses but, he said, “They’re throwing a lot of money out there to see what sticks.”
He believes a more targeted approach would be better
“Figure out what we have, what we can make and what we can sell,” he said. “There’s a lot of smart people here if they just talk to them.”
He feels providing grants creates an “un-level playing field” for businesses that do not take grants to get started and claims most of the businesses that receive grants close their doors within two or three years, citing two brewery businesses that closed.
“You can help them (new businesses) some but you can’t do everything for them,” he said, adding that the county should not run the businesses they help to create but only provide support.
COUNTY FINANCES
Mr. Lyndaker questions a number of the current county board’s decision, including spending money on a lobbyist to represent the county’s interests in Albany regarding increasing the allowable weight limit for all terrain vehicles in the state.
“I think all of the big companies like Honda and Polaris all have lobbyists there and they have a lot more money to do it. If they can’t get it, we’re not going to. Is it really worth spending the money on that? If we want to get more tourism here, just spend the money on advertising,” he said.
“The fund balance, I think is great. We need to be careful though with all the building we’ve done,” Mr. Lyndaker said. “We spent a lot of money in the last two years and we just need to be careful. We can’t keep this pace up. I don’t think they plan on it but sometimes they need to let us know what their plans are. They’re not the best at that.”
WHAT CHANGES WOULD YOU MAKE
“More openness in government, whatever it takes. Inform the people what is going on and how you’re spending their money,” Mr. Lyndaker said. “The biggest thing for me, I think all the (political) parties need to start building back from the ground up. Most of us are tired of seeing the fighting on (national) TV every night. I don’t want to see that here.”
He said he feels a lot has changed both on the national and local levels.
“I’ve always voted for who I thought would do the best job. I never looked at parties. Now when I go to vote, sometimes I feel there’s no one to vote for,”
To heal things on the local level, Mr. Lyndaker said, “We need to keep talking. Even at a high school level, we need to talk to the kids. Don’t let them feel like they’re just a kid, they’re our future.”
As legislator, communication will be an important part of Mr. Lyndaker’s work so he can understand what the people in his district want including having “at least two meetings a year to listen to people,” he said, more if something controversial comes up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.