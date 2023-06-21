LOWVILLE — Lewis County’s District 4, which will add part of the town of Lowville to New Bremen starting on Jan. 1 according to the new district lines created last year, has two Republicans seeking the GOP line in November during Tuesday’s primary.

Candidates Ian W. Gilbert and Barry D. Lyndaker shared some of their perspectives on the Rails to Trails project, economic development and finances.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.