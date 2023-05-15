GLENFIELD — A family lost all of their belongings and two people were treated for smoke inhalation due to a fire on Saturday night.
According to a Lewis County fire report, John Domagala called 911 at about 9:15 p.m. to report the fire at his neighbor’s house at 5819 Main St.
Volunteer firefighters from three departments — 3-G, Turin and Martinsburg — fought the flames and kept them to one end of the structure which had “significant fire damage.”
The rest of the home and the family’s belongings were considered a “total loss” due to smoke and water damage.
Corey Baxter, Erica Landrum and three children, ages 14, 15 and 17, according to a American Red Cross’ new release, were living in the home owned by Margaret L. Hanno.
The family reportedly had renter’s insurance. It is not clear if the building is insured by Ms. Hanno.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Red Cross provided the means for the family to pay for necessities like shelter, food and clothing as well as emotional support and health services
