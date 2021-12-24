GLENFIELD — A fire on Otter Creek Road damaged the attic and second story of a home Thursday afternoon.
According to the Lewis County Fire Report, someone passing by the home of Eric and Alice Gokey, 6589 Otter Creek Road, at about 2 p.m., saw smoke and flames around the chimney in the back of the structure and called both 911 and the homeowners.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke in the attic where the fire had caused “extensive damage,” the report said.
No one was in the uninsured two-story building when the fire broke out. The Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting three adults.
Firefighters from the 3-G Fire Department’s Glenfield and Brantingham units were aided by Martinsburg and Lowville volunteer fire departments.
