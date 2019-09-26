GLENFIELD — A Blue Street home sustained heavy smoke damage caused by a fire Wednesday morning.
The Lewis County Office of Fire and Emergency Management said a caller to emergency dispatchers reported that there was heavy smoke inside the residence at 3099 Blue St. at about 9:40 a.m. The homeowners, listed as Korilla Larkins and Chuck Kline, were able to put out the fire before members of the 3-G Volunteer Fire Co. arrived at the scene. Mutual aid was also provided by Martinsburg Fire Department. Firefighters ensured that the fire was out before returning to service.
There were no injuries reported. Officials said the primary smoke damage occurred in the area of the home’s kitchen. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The American Red Cross assisted the residents at the scene.
