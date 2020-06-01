MARTINSBURG — A Glenfield man was issued a drug charge after being stopped by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday evening.
Justin J. Waldron, 31, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release, Mr. Waldron was stopped on Glendale Road in the town of Martinsburg for a traffic infraction.
Deputies allegedly smelled marijuana while interviewing Mr. Waldron and searched the 2011 Kia Sorrento he was driving. In that search, crystal methamphetamine was allegedly found under the passenger seat.
Mr. Waldron was issued tickets to appear in the Martinsburg Town Court at a later date.
