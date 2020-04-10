Glenfield man charged with assault

BRANTINGHAM — A Glenfield man has been charged with felony assault in connection with an alleged February attack in a local bar.
Roger J. Cecconi, 25, was charged with second-degree felony assault on April 2.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release on the incident that took place at the Pine Tree Inn in Brantingham on Feb. 16, Mr. Cecconi allegedly attacked and struck another customer repeatedly in the face causing multiple fractures and facial reconstruction. The two people did not know each other, the report said.
After being arraigned in Lewis County Court, Mr. Cecconi was released on his own recognizance. An order of protection for the victim was issued by the court.
