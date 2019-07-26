LOWVILLE — A Glenfield man was accused of illegally entering someone else’s property with the intent to steal, state police said.
Darick R. Brand, 30, was charged with felony third-degree burglary at about 1 p.m. on July 23, according to the police arrest report.
Mr. Brand was arrested at 7854 Bailey Rd. near the intersection of Sperryville Road, but the incident that led to the charge took place in the town of Lowville and was reported on July 22, the report said.
The incident is still under investigation.
Mr. Brand was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date. He was also placed on one year of interim probation in Lewis County Court on July 12 by Judge Daniel R. King for the same charge in connection with an unrelated incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.