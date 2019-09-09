MARTINSBURG — A Glenfield man was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving without a license by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office about 3:15 a.m. Saturday.
Shaun P. Murray, 32, was charged with aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol content greater than .18 percent, driving while intoxicated, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a vehicle and failure to keep right violations.
State law says 0.18 percent is the threshold for aggravated DWI.
According to the state police report, the charges resulted from a traffic stop after deputies allegedly saw a pickup truck swerving on State Route 12.
The deputies followed the truck onto Whittaker Road where it was driven in the middle of the road.
After stopping Mr. Murray, the report said, it was determined he was operating the truck while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .18 percent. Mr. Murray had been convicted of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation within the previous 18 months, the report said.
He was released with tickets to appear in Martinsburg Town Court at a later date.
