WEST LEYDEN — A felony charge was lodged against a Glenfield man for an alleged September hit-and-run.
John D. Rauscher, 65, was charged with felony second-degree criminal mischief on Nov. 19 by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release, Mr. Rauscher is accused of intentionally driving a truck into a Harley Davidson motorcycle and damaging it on Sept. 29 in the Milk Plant Tavern parking lot on State Route 26.
He was arraigned in the Turin Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
The report said Mr. Rauscher is expected to appear in the Lewis Town Court at a later date to answer the charge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.