PORT LEYDEN — A Glenfield man faces a felony charge for allegedly having stolen property worth thousands of dollars on Sunday, state police said.
Bryan M. Spear, 29, was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of stolen property valued at greater than $3,000 and two misdemeanor weapons charges: fourth-degree criminal possession of a firearm and fourth-degree possession of a firearm with the intent to use it.
According to the police’s online activity log, Mr. Spear was arrested just before 2 p.m. on Blue Street in Martinsburg after an incident was reported at 10 a.m. that morning.
Mr. Spear was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date. The incident is pending investigation and no further information was provided.
