WATSON — Eight charges were filed against a Glenfield teen by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department resulting from an incident at midnight on Sunday.
Skylar M. Willsie, 19, was charged with felony second-degree burglary and six misdemeanors: second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
According to a sheriff’s office news release on the incident at a Crestview Drive residence, Mr. Willsie is accused of violating a protection order by going to that home and breaking a window in the front door.
Four children under the age of 17 years old were allegedly present during the incident.
Mr. Willsie reportedly left the scene before deputies arrived but was stopped by state police and taken to the county Public Safety Building that evening.
No details were provided relating to the burglary charge.
He was arraigned on the charges in New Bremen Town Court and released to appear in Watson Town Court at a later date.
