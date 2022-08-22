Golfer aces Carlowden’s No. 16

LOWVILLE — A lifelong golfer hit a hole-in-one at Carlowden Country Club on June 2.
After a long day at work Bradley S. Phelps of West Carthage decided to get in nine holes.
Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 4:21 pm
LOWVILLE — A lifelong golfer hit a hole-in-one at Carlowden Country Club on June 2.
After a long day at work Bradley S. Phelps of West Carthage decided to get in nine holes.
“I was playing well and was one over par when I came down to hole 16 which is a downhill par 3, around 177 yards from the back tees to the back pin,” said the golfer.
After leaving his group of friends Mr. Bradley came to the 16th tee and selected his 8 iron — a Titleist 690.mb, — the set of irons is nearly 20 years old and the gofer actually bought a new set soon after that day.
“The strike felt good and carried very high. I saw the ball land just beyond the flag but the pin blocked me from being able to see where the ball rolled to,” said the golfer. “I remember thinking that it made a funny sound. I then assumed that it landed far and ran off the green into the rough and possibly down the steep hill into the pond.”
Since Mr. Phelps was alone, his friends told him it doesn’t count.
“I just say that if I was going to lie about it I would have done it a long time ago,” explained Mr. Bradley.
After finishing his first ever par 37 round the golfer went back to the clubhouse and bought everyone there the customary drink or two.
“Lucky for my wallet, lot of the coeds who had been rocking to music on the back deck when I started my round had already left,” emphasized the golfer.
Mr. Bradley kept the ball and scorecard, which are now displayed on his cigar humidor at home.
“It was a great day, but I wouldn’t say it was my ultimate golf experience. It sounds corny but playing with my friends and family will always be at the top of my list. The TF Wright tournament and Carlowden’s annual member/guest weekend are two of my favorite weekend each year,” said the golfer.
