BRANTINGHAM — With ideal weather conditions, 21 four-person teams took to the links at Brantingham Golf Course Sept. 21 to vie in the Lewis County Office for the Aging annual captain and crew Seniors Golf Tournament.

The men’s A Flight competition proved exciting according to organizers. The team of Steve Cummings, Todd Hawksley, John Hathaway and Scott Pominville were deemed A Flight champions with a score of 59.

