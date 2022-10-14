BRANTINGHAM — With ideal weather conditions, 21 four-person teams took to the links at Brantingham Golf Course Sept. 21 to vie in the Lewis County Office for the Aging annual captain and crew Seniors Golf Tournament.
The men’s A Flight competition proved exciting according to organizers. The team of Steve Cummings, Todd Hawksley, John Hathaway and Scott Pominville were deemed A Flight champions with a score of 59.
In the Men’s B Flight the first place team comprised of Dwight Putnam, Harry Finn, Tony Sowers and Joe Rowlands finished with a score of 63.
Amy Kolenda, Chris Panik, Pat Houck and Ann McConnell carded a score of 70 to claim the Ladies’ A Flight first place team.
Crystal Collette, Office for the Aging director, was on hand to offer a huge thank you to all of the individuals that supported this year’s tournament. A thank you was also extended to the Mike Bradish and the staff of Brantingham Golf Club “who allow this tournament to be such a success each year.”
“We appreciate your generosity,” she said. “Thank you to Fred McManus, Rick Widmeyer and Jamie Dorrity for assisting with scoring this year.”
The director also conveyed special gratitude to the local businesses — Boondocks, Eddie’s Meat Market, PB & J Café, Brantingham Inn and Motel, Malcolm Kellogg, Brantingham Golf Club and Cabin Critters — for donating door prizes.
“The day would not be a success without the help of everyone involved,” the director said.
A portion of the proceeds benefit Lewis County Office for the Aging and the Home Care Respite Program.
