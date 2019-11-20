COPENHAGEN — A turbine at the Copenhagen Wind Farm that was damaged by an August storm has a new blade in place, although it is not yet back in motion.
A severe wind and lightning storm on Aug. 28 caused about two-thirds of one of the three blades to break off.
The 80 megawatt Copenhagen Wind Farm, owned by EDF Renewables, consists of 40 turbines throughout the town of Denmark. The turbines are 495 feet tall with 117-foot blades.
The turbine is situated on Moser’s Mapleridge Farm, 3981 Wilson Road.
