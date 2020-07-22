Gracey’s ‘Hall of Fame’ recipients

LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Dairy Industry Building Committee has announced that the 2020 Lewis County Agricultural Society “Hall of Fame” recipient is Bill and Dorothy Gracey.
The Gracey’s have spent the majority of their lives dairy farming. Their Grace-Way Farms is located on Route 26 north of Lowville. Their farming legacy is now being carried on by their daughter and son-in-law Christina and Marc Laribee and their children.
During their farming years, Mr. Gracey was very active in the farming community including many years serving on the Lowville Producers Co-op Board of Directors. Their family showed cattle at the Lewis County Fair and their granddaughter is now carrying on that tradition. In their retirement years they developed a love of researching the history of dairy farming in Lewis County.
In 1994 when the Dairy Industry Building was constructed it was decided to include a “History Room” where memories and artifacts of the dairy industry could be on display. A simple letter written to the Journal & Republican asking if anyone from the community would be interested in helping create exhibits, drew an immediate response from Mr. Gracey. “Yes,” he said, “I would be very interested in helping with the Dairy Building History Room.”
For the past 26 years, the Graceys have worked behind the scenes to pull together a tremendous wealth of information on our local dairy industry. On a walk through the History Room you will find a map of milk bottling dairies that once existed in Lewis County and a notebook with detailed descriptions of the farms that had these routes and pictures of the farms. There is a notebook of all of the milk bottle cardboard “caps” and a beautiful cabinet filled with the actual milk bottles from the days of home delivery of milk by these dairies. The beautiful cabinet was donated by the Graceys. You will also see charts and maps detailing all of the cheese factories that once existed in Lewis County and many pieces of equipment and tools once used in dairying. The Graceys spent hours and hours behind the scenes researching and preparing the information on the milk bottling routes and cheese factories that is on display in the History Room.
Still today, 26 years later, the couple is quietly working on updating and adding to the exhibits in the History Room. In addition, they own a huge personal collection of Lewis County milk bottles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.