PLATTSBURGH — Healing Grace: Center for Hope and Healing with Funds2Orgs recently completed the “Gracie’s Shoe Drive.” The drive ran from May 1 to July 29 and collected 163 bags of shoes and raised $1,846 to continue the mission of supporting grieving families in the north country. Contributing to the shoe drive were 14 different parishes including St. James Minor in Carthage, St. Mary’s, Copenhagen and St. Paul’s, Black River.
The money raised helps Healing Grace provide a space for families grieving the death of an infant, support through Champ Boxes and being a voice for those through their grief journey. All donated shoes will now be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school.
