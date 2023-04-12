In commemoration of April as Grange Month and the state organization’s 150th anniversary, the Beaver Falls Grange donated birthday cake kits to local food pantries and libraries.
The Lowville Food Pantry received 19 kits and five kit were donated to the Copenhagen Food Pantry at St. Mary’s Church. The libraries in Beaver Falls, Croghan and Martinsburg each received a kit which will be raffled as fundraiser.
The Grange, with roots are in agriculture and education, has been a presence in New York State for 150 years, advocating for farmers and rural communities. The Grange lobbies for local legislation to help communities and local granges do community service.
The Beaver Falls Grange is always looking for new members, if interested contact Ashley Marolf, president of Beaver Falls Grange, by calling 315-346-6630 or by mail at 10449 Second Road, Carthage, NY 13619.
Grange is a family organization, all ages can join. The organization meets once a month at the William H. Bush Memorial Library, 5605 Whittaker Road Ext, Martinsburg.
