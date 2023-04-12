In commemoration of April as Grange Month and the state organization’s 150th anniversary, the Beaver Falls Grange donated birthday cake kits to local food pantries and libraries.

The Lowville Food Pantry received 19 kits and five kit were donated to the Copenhagen Food Pantry at St. Mary’s Church. The libraries in Beaver Falls, Croghan and Martinsburg each received a kit which will be raffled as fundraiser.

