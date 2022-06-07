Grange members honored

LOWVILLE — Members of the Beaver Falls Grange No. 554 gathered May 23 at Brookside Senior-living Community to honor their own.
For more than 150 years the Grange has been a presence in New York state advocating for farmers and rural communities. Although its roots are in agriculture, the organization, founded in 1867 as the National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry, has members from all walks of life. The organization was formed to and continues to provide fellowship and education to the entire family.
Formed in 1888, the Beaver Falls Grange began as a social and lobbying group concerned with the well-being of the agricultural community. In 1892, the group built the historic two-story hall that remains today and has been included on the National Registry of Historic Places since 2015. Throughout the years, the Beaver Falls Grange has donated supplies to the Lewis County Humane Society, Toys for Tots and winter hats for children at Head Start. They have also, in the past, provided items for senior citizens at the now-closed Croghan Adult Home.
Cindy William, Grange secretary, read the achievements of members ranging from 25 to 85 years of involvement and presented them with a small gift. The Grange members were congratulated by State Special Deputy David Brass.
Honored for 25 years were Syliva and Bruce Woodhouse. Mrs. Williams noted the couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary at the Lowville Grange Hall in 1988 and the Grange members invited them to join. Both were active, serving as Lady and Assistant Stewards, on various committees and with the Lectures Program. When the Lowville Grange disbanded the couple joined the Beaver Falls Grange.
Robert Wollabar celebrated 50 years with the Grange, joining right out of high school. He held offices in the Steuban Grange and is the state chaplain.
Lindsey Marolf, a 55-year member, started as a junior Grange member before becoming a member in 1967.
Ashley Marolf, Dorothy Gordan and Linda O’Leary received honors for 60 years in the Grange.
Mr. Marolf joined as a junior member and has achieved all seven degrees of the organization. He has held many offices and is the Master of the Beaver Falls Grange.
Mrs. Gordan became a member of the Lowville Grange after marrying her husband Lawrence and later they transferred to the Beaver Falls Grange. Although they have moved to Manlius, they continue with their membership.
Ms. O’Leary first joined the Lowville Grange in 1962 and later transferred to Beaver Falls.
Barbara Martin, celebrating 75 years, joined the Lowville Grange in 1947.
Lucille Sauter, joined the Denmark Grange in 1937. She has held many offices, has worked many community dinners and helped with projects.
