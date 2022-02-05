COPENHAGEN — Lewis County will be applying for up to $500,000 in state Community Development Block Grant funds to renovate a low- to moderate-income apartment building in Copenhagen.
The 15-unit McNeil Park Apartments on Stoddard Street in the village was built in 1983 and offers subsidized accommodations specifically for senior citizens and disabled people.
Snow Belt Housing Company Inc. manages the building for owner Happy Achers Housing Fund Company Inc., and will also be overseeing the renovations.
“We recently took over management in 2020, so we haven’t had this property for very long, but it definitely needs improvements for safety, structure and comfort,” said Snow Belt Executive Director Jaylyn Heames.
Ms. Heames said that while many improvement projects on the buildings they manage involve the “behind the scenes” repairs or replacement of equipment that are not always noticeable, this grant is partially targeted to replace the roof and change the wood siding to vinyl siding “so it will be a drastic external change as well.”
Renovations with grant funds, if approved, will also involve replacing the carpeting in the common areas and installing air conditioning units in each apartment for a “reduction of density” in the number of people who gather in common areas that already have cooling units.
McNeil Park is one of two buildings managed by Snow Belt that does not yet feature an air conditioning unit in each apartment, Ms. Heames said, and because rent is all-inclusive of electricity, water and heat, residents won’t have an additional financial burden from the air conditioning unit additions.
A number of safety measures are also slated for an update in the project including fixing emergency signs, adding new signs where none currently exist and installing new smoke detectors and alarms that “ring directly to 911.”
With two accessible apartments on the premises and because of the unique needs to the residents in the building, some of the grant money will also be used to ensure Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, including crack repairs for the sidewalks, levelling the driveway and replacing door knobs with easier-to-use door handles.
A comprehensive assessment of what the building needs now and will likely need in the next 10 years, known as a Capital Needs Assessment, informed the choice of projects included in the grant proposal.
“There was over a million dollars listed on there for needs for the property so if we can take the highest-ticket items and get them taken care of with the grant, then we can replace everything in the apartments as they turn over so we can take care of the other stuff. Without access to these grant funds, we can’t keep our low-income housing where it needs to be,” Ms. Heames said.
The grant proposal to be submitted by the county Planning Department will also include the standard administration fee of 15% of the grant amount for Snow Belt.
Ms. Heames expects the decision on the grant application within 30 days and if it is successful, to have everything in place to begin and finish construction this year.
