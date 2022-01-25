LOWVILLE — Recently repairs were made to gravestones at the Ebblie Cemetery, East Road, utilizing a $4,000 grant from the George R. Davis Fund through the Northern New York Community Foundation.
Although the funds were awarded in 2020, due to CIVOD restrictions the restoration could not begin until July 2021.
Eight stones were restored in 2919 utilizing a previous foundation grant and an anonymous donation of $3000 accepted by town supplemented the second grant.
Through the recent grant nine stones were restored by Artisan Engraving LLC of Sandy Creek. Using specialized equipment the crew was able to reconstruct the headstones which through years of decay had fallen to the ground.
Gravestones restored were those of Howard Wakefield, Mayette Goutermout, Margaret Obitts, John Obitts, Ursula Merriam, Timothy Merriam, James Boshart and Freddie Vannater.
According to Town of Lowville historian Charlotte Beagle, the first person buried in the East Road cemetery was Adam Snell who died in 1812, making the cemetery more than 200 years old and is the final resting place of many veterans.
She said the grave of Defendorf was missed by the Grange when it surveyed inactive cemeteries.
“Devendorf was one of several Lewis County men of color who served. He was from Harrisburg and enlisted in 1864 and discharged in 1865,” she said. “The 20th U.S. Colored Infantry was organized at Rikers Island, New York, February 9, 1864 for three-year service and mustered under the command of Colonel Nelson B. Bartrum. The regiment was attached to Department of the East to March 1864 ... The 20th U.S. Colored Infantry mustered out of service October 7, 1865.”
The historian noted Civil War veterans Martin Chubb, Ed Chubb and Albert Ebblie along with Charles Terry, a World War I veteran who served with the 302 ammunition train for the 77th division, are also buried there.
