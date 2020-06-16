ROME — Since the end of March, when New York State Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan announced he would not seek re-election, Deputy State Senate Minority Leader Joseph Griffo, R-Rome, has been considering whether or not to pursue the Republican leadership position.
He said those months of reflection made it possible for him to announce he would not be seeking the position shortly after Sen. Flanagan made public on Thursday morning his intention to resign from the Senate on June 28.
“This is a job that requires a lot of time and effort,” Mr. Griffo said, “As I contemplated, I decided it was not right for me at this time.”
Mr. Griffo said encouragement to take over the top position — or at least to act as interim minority leader until the November elections — came from his colleagues on both sides of the aisle.
“I appreciate the recognition and support. It means a lot to me, but considering my personal obligations I can’t take on the position right now,” Mr. Griffo said.
A two month period as Acting Minority Leader gave Mr. Griffo insight into the job and while he relished the opportunity and was proud of what he was able to accomplish while in that role, he said the experience also made his decision easier in some ways.
“It was difficult and easy at the same time. It was hard to see the opportunity and know I could do it, but at the same time, my choice was clear,” he said.
Mr. Griffo, who represents the 47th District, will continue acting as the deputy minority leader and most importantly, he said, he will continue to do what he loves the most: representing the people of Lewis, Oneida and St. Lawrence counties as well as the state as a whole.
In the face of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, civil rights issues requiring immediate attention and economic uncertainty, Mr. Griffo said he believes it is vital to give voice to his constituents to counteract “the imbalance in representation” in the state government, even while the parties have come together on the most important issues.
“This is a time when we all need to come together. You don’t have to compromise your ideals and the interests of your constituents but you can try to come together,” Mr. Griffo said.
In a written statement released Tuesday morning, Mr. Griffo said Mr. Flanagan “has been a reliable presence and confidant and, most importantly, a good friend during my time in the Senate, and I appreciate all that he has been able to accomplish.”
Mr. Flanagan, R-Suffolk County, will be working as a healthcare lobbyist for Northwell Health, a large health system in Long Island.
A number of senators issued statements Tuesday in response to the announcement, showing interest in taking over from Mr. Flanagan, including Sen. Robert Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, Sen. Patrick Gallivan, R-Elma, and Sen. Andrew Lanza, R-Staten Island.
