LOWVILLE — With a symbolic toss of dirt with gilded shovels adorned with multicolored ribbons, $50 million worth of construction in Lewis County officially commenced Wednesday morning.
Two groundbreaking ceremonies were held during the event — one for the Lewis County Health System’s expansion and upgrade project and one to kick off the four construction and upgrading projects on county buildings and office space.
About 100 people gathered under a large white tent at the foot of the hill recently cleared of trees to make way for the new surgical pavilion on the General Hospital’s main campus on North State Street in Lowville.
“This construction and renovation project will create transformational change to the medical and surgical services at the hospital,” said Health System CEO Gerald R. Cayer, who was also the master of ceremonies. “It will better position us to attract, recruit and retain medical and clinical professionals to Lewis County, helping us to meet our community’s current and future health care needs.”
The $33 million construction project will result in a 26,000-square-foot “modern surgical center” and the renovation of the medical, surgical and intensive care units — totalling 17,000 square feet of space in the existing building — so that all of the inpatient rooms will be private instead of double occupancy, each with its own bathroom.
“Imagine,” Mr. Cayer said, “all private rooms with private baths. Imagine. If you’ve ever been a patient, you understand.”
Health System Board of Managers President Michael F. Young acknowledged the leaders and community members who built the hospital 91 years ago.
“We stand on their shoulders today and continue the work of those visionaries,” he said. “This brick-and-mortar building can … continue to evolve into a better version of itself.”
The improvements on the health care facility will allow Lewis County and its residents to continue doing what they do best, according to County Manager Ryan M. Piche.
“When someone in our community is down, we come together. When one of our own is hurt or sick, we come together. When our neighbors celebrate a birth or mourn a death, we come together. We don’t need a corporation or an outside institution to care for our neighbors. We take care of our own … and with today’s investment, we are ensuring our neighbors will be taken care of for another 91 years.”
Rebecca E. Dunckel-King, chair of the Hospital Foundation Board of Directors, told the group that although the fundraising campaign to help pay for the buildings is about to start, $400,000 in donations have already been collected, including a $175,000 “lead gift” from the Northern New York Community Foundation.
“We have a long way to go but we are definitely prepared to do it,” she said. “‘Honoring the Legacy. Building the Future’ is the perfect name for this campaign. We are proud to have a legacy to protect and continue to enhance.”
Mr. Piche also broke down the $20 million worth of construction at county buildings about to commence.
He said $7 million will be spent on constructing a new highway garage and $3 million is dedicated to renovating the existing structure’s offices for the Recreation, Forestry and Parks Department along with the county Soil and Water Conservation District; $8 million will be used to renovate the human services building on Outer Stowe Street for the Office for the Aging, Community Services and Social Services departments; and $2 million is targeted for the renovation and addition to the Department of Motor Vehicles building so that it can also house the Board of Elections.
“On behalf of the Lewis County Board of Legislators and the amazing department heads and employees of Lewis County, thank you all for trusting us with this incredible responsibility,” Mr. Piche said. “I know this team, and I promise nobody will work harder over the next 30 months to ensure these projects are delivered on time, on budget and with the best possible value to the people of Lewis County.
Representatives from the offices of Sen. Kristen E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, were also in attendance.
The construction projects are all anticipated to be completed by the end of summer in 2024.
