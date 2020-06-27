WATERTOWN — Tug Hill tomorrow Land Trust challenges the public to hit the trails — get outside, explore Tug Hill and most importantly — have fun.
The challenge is for people to document 10 walk, hike, bike, snowshoe or paddle trails in the Tug Hill Recreation Guide then complete an online form. Once completed, the organization will send the participant’s choice — either a Challenge Patch or Window Cling Decal to them in congratulations for achieving the challenge.
Experiences may be shared through photos posted on social media with the hash tag -TugHill10.
For more information on Tug Hill tomorrow Land Trust visit https://tughilltomorrowlandtrust.org/tughill10challenge/
View the Tug Hill Recreation Guide online at https://www.bluetoad.com/publication/?m=62445&i=652493&p=4.
