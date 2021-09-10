OSCEOLA — Jackie Hobbs, a New York State Inductee of the International Fiddlers Hall of Fame, will present a free concert at the Hall of Fame and Museum from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at 1121 Comins Road.
Ms. Hobbs was raised near Osceola, where her grandmother Alice Clemens co-founded the New York State Old Tyme Fiddler’s Association and the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum. From the age of 5, Ms. Hobbs learned fiddle from her grandmother, whose nickname was “Queen of the New York State Fiddlers,” traveling with Mrs. Clemens to many of her appearances throughout the Northeast and Ontario Canada. In addition to bolstering her grandmother’s legacy, Ms. Hobbs has learned tunes that were played by her great-great uncles and their father, Levi Colvin. Ms. Hobbs has been honored as a Tradition Bearer by the Genesee Country Museum in Mumford. She is the 2002 NYS Fiddler Inductee to the Fiddler Hall of Fame.
A longtime member of the Board of Directors of the Hall of Fame, her influence is felt at many of the events and performances at the International Fiddlers Museum. She teaches music at Sandy Creek Central School. She performs throughout the area, often with the Clemens Tradition musical group.
Parking at the museum site is free on the museum side of the shared driveway. There is no smoking and no pets allowed. The site is handicap accessible. Ample seating is available in the covered pavilion, as well as at the picnic tables. A dance floor in the pavilion is open to all.
