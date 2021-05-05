CROGHAN — The annual trek to the former Jerden Falls settlement, sponsored by the town of Croghan Historian’s Office, along with Linda Brouty-Baxter and Neil Kelb, is planned for Saturday. Participants are asked to meet at the corner of the Dutton and Jerden Falls roads at 10 a.m. In the past, a meal has been provided, however due to the pandemic, participants are asked to bring their own lunch and a chair.
For more than a decade, Ms. Brouty Baxter’s family has been involved with organizing the historical walks through the once-booming hamlet of Jerden Falls.
“Our first year of recorded tour was 2007 with my Uncle Edward E. Chartrand telling us his memories of the area, he was 84 years old at the time,” Ms. Brouty-Baxter said. “Tours continued for many years with him or his brother Uncle Glenn Chartrand, sharing stories. These men grew up in Jerden Falls after the tannery closed and the area became farm land. They were two of the 10 children of my grandfather Edward T. Chartrand.”
She said her great-grandparents, Eli and Philomine Chartrand, settled in Jerden Falls in the tannery days.
“Eli came at age 14 to the U.S. from Canada, started work at the tannery,” Ms. Brouty-Baxter said. “She met Philomine and one month later they married, Dec. 4, 1888. It was here in Jerden Falls their family grew to as they added 12 children, most of them settling in the area, and were the last to leave Jerden Falls in 1956.”
Participants for the Jerden Falls tour will be shown the remains of the foundations of some of the buildings from the days of the tannery and hear facts and stories have come down through the generations of the Chartrand family.
“There are great memories of growing up in small tight-knit hamlet filled with family,” said Ms. Brouty-Baxter.
The highlight of this year’s event will be the dedication of a historical marker from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.
The inscription notes the hamlet was established in 1870 by Yale and William Rice. At the time, there were shops, homes, a tannery, saw mill, church and school in the settlement. The land was sold to the state in 1940.
The Rice brothers settled in the foothills of the Adirondacks due to the abundance of lumber. The W. & Y. Rice Tannery was the principal employer of the community. The success of Rice Brothers, their community, and their thriving tannery business was described in great detail in the July 19, 1871 edition of the Lewis County Democrat:
“The Rice Bros. are to the tanning business of Croghan the same as A.T. Stewart is to the mercantile business of New York. With their tanneries at French Settlement and [Jerden] Falls their business is very extensive, and the genuine business pluck and energy which they have carried into their business, especially in the erection of their tannery at [Jerden] falls, is truly commendable and deserves from them much praise.”
Despite the brothers’ commercial success and initial community growth, the tannery was eventually sold and over the years the population of Jerden Falls dwindled. Around 1940, the land where Jerden Falls once stood was sold to New York state and became part of the Frank E. Jadwin Memorial State Forest.
For more information about the tour, contact the town of Croghan historian at 315-346-1212 Ext, 4.
